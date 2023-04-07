Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Articles

