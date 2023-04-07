Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Financial Contrast

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40% Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.21 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.67 Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.42 -$32.50 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Core Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.37%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,830.77%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core Scientific beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.