Cormark Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.95

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 236.21% from the stock’s current price.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

