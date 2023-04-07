Cormark Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.95

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 236.21% from the stock’s current price.
Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.
About Calibre Mining
