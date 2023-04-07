Cormark Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$1.20

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s current price.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.06.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
