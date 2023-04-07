Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.94 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.