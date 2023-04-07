Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of Southland stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Southland has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southland

In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,207.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,353,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,340,059.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

