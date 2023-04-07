Critical Analysis: Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Peers

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -19.74% -6.79% Hour Loop Competitors -15.04% -48.85% -10.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -47.50 Hour Loop Competitors $15.73 billion -$177.04 million -12.69

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1155 3484 49 2.70

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Hour Loop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hour Loop competitors beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

