Critical Comparison: Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69% Magnolia Oil & Gas 52.75% 59.22% 37.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.68 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.71 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.82 $893.84 million $4.71 4.74

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamondback Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 1 18 1 2.90 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $178.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.65%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

