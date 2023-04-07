Critical Comparison: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AUO has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AUO and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $2.62 billion 8.34 -$44.17 million ($0.42) -486.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AUO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar.

0.0% of AUO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A First Solar -1.69% -0.75% -0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AUO and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 1 6 12 0 2.58

First Solar has a consensus target price of $205.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than AUO.

Summary

First Solar beats AUO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

(Get Rating)

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

