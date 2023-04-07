Critical Review: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Eversource Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.81 N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy $12.29 billion 2.29 $1.40 billion $4.04 20.01

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eversource Energy 0 8 3 0 2.27

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.82%. Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Eversource Energy 11.43% 9.38% 2.79%

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The Water Distribution segment operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was founded on July 1, 1966, and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.