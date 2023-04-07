CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.46.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

