CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $162.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $129.54 and last traded at $130.88. 1,221,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,176,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.86.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

