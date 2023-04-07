Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

