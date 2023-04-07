Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.