Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.87 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

