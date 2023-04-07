DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

