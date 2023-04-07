DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.44 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,635,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

