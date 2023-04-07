DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $14.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.08. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.84 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.