Daniel Lee Acquires 500,000 Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) insider Daniel Lee bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,209.64).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Friday. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

