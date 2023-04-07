Daniel Ramos Sells 2,044 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

