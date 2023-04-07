Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 241.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,956 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 92,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,324,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

