Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

