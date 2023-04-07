Desjardins Comments on Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

