Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,545

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,125 ($26.39) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.29) to GBX 2,500 ($31.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

CCHGY opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

