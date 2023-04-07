Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.14) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.82) to GBX 620 ($7.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.45) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 614.17 ($7.63).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 457.35 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 511.77. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,396.23%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

