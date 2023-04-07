Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 294.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

DGLY opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

