Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 294.74% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Digital Ally Trading Down 3.8 %
DGLY opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $24.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.