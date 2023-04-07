Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$683,862.10 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$82.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.79 and a 1-year high of C$85.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.92.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dollarama

A number of brokerages have commented on DOL. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

