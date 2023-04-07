Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$683,862.10 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10.
Dollarama Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$82.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.79 and a 1-year high of C$85.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.92.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Featured Stories
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.