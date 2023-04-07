Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.