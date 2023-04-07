Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:DIG opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.62) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £432.18 million, a PE ratio of -2,429.17 and a beta of 0.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 250.75 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 307 ($3.81).
About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
