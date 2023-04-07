Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.10

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:DIG opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.62) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £432.18 million, a PE ratio of -2,429.17 and a beta of 0.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 250.75 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 307 ($3.81).

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.