Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE LSI opened at $143.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

