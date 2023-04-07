Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.