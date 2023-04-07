Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

