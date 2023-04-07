Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

NOW opened at $473.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $541.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 295.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

