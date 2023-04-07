Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventas Price Performance

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE VTR opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.