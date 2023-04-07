Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

