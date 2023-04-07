Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 308,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RF opened at $18.36 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

