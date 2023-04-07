Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,821 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $160.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

