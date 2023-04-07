Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,480 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.