Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,484 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average of $169.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

