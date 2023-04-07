Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,145 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.