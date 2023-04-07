Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

