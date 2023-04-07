Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

IRM stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

