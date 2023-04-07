Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Duxton Water Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.
About Duxton Water
