DWF Group (LON:DWF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.00

DWF Group plc (LON:DWFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.18 ($0.80), with a volume of 292651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DWF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

DWF Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.94 million, a P/E ratio of 822.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

DWF Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

