DWF Group (LON:DWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.00

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.18 ($0.80), with a volume of 292651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.80).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DWF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.43. The company has a market cap of £224.94 million, a PE ratio of 822.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

