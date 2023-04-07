E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.61

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 78117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $735.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after buying an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

Further Reading

