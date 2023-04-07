E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.61

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 78117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
E.W. Scripps Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $735.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.W. Scripps (SSP)
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.