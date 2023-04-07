Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after buying an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 386,370 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after buying an additional 228,710 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

