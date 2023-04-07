Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.49 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

