Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

